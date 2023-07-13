Jay Woolfolk leaves UVA football program to focus on baseball at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA two-sport star Jay Woolfolk says he’s leaving the UVA football program to focus on baseball at UVA. He announced today, Thursday, July 13th that he will no longer play football and concentrate on baseball.

“Coach (Tony) Elliott has done so much for me starting with his first day on Grounds,” Woolfolk said in a UVA press release. “His ways of teaching how, not only to be a player, but how to be a man, will always stick with me. It’s been an amazing year with him. I’ve reached a point where at this time it’s best for me to focus on my future in the sport of baseball.

“I wish the very best to the football program and my teammates. You could not ask to be part of a better group of individuals. I’ll always be their biggest supporter.”

Woolfolk, a right-handed pitcher had nine saves this past season for the ‘Hoos with a 2.91 ERA. He had 38 strikeouts in 34 innings. Woolfolk has a fastball that has been clocked in the upper 90′s and is considered a good pro prospect. He is currently playing for the USA Collegiate National Team.

Woolfolk has also been a backup quarterback with the UVA football team since stepping on grounds in 2021.

“It’s been a been a pleasure and an honor to work with Jay (Woolfolk) over the last year and a half from a football perspective,” head football coach Tony Elliott said. “He’s an extremely-talented young man with a skill set in both sports. At this point in his career, he believes he needs to make a decision long term and unfortunately for us, it’s not going to involve football. I fully support and respect his decision. He desires to go chase that dream and play Major League Baseball and I don’t fault him for it.

