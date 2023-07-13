Heat, Higher Humidity and the Return of Storms for the Late Week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and more humid ahead for the late week, as a Heat Wave continues to build. In addition, the return of daily chances for scattered storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Thursday, the better opportunity of storms looks to arrive by evening and into the night. We will watch any complex of storms moving out of the Ohio Valley toward Virginia. A low-end risk for severe storms Thursday, during this time. The main threat, damaging wind gusts. spotty hail and locally heavy rain.

In a hot and more humid air mass Friday and this weekend, isolated to scattered storms can be expected. Coverage of storms will vary each day. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild and muggy. Lows mid 60s to around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Hazy, hot and more humid. Few scattered storms by late PM and evening into the night. Low end severe risk. Highs lower to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot and humid. Scattered showers/storms. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs lower 90s.Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Stray storms. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Stray storms. Highs low 90s.

