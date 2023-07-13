Advertise With Us
Feel the Love program offering free HVAC equipment and installation to someone in need

By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Beck Cohen and Lennox Industries are teaming up to help someone in need.

The longstanding partnership is maintained through the ‘Feel the Love’ program.

The two will provide HVAC equipment and perform the installation free of charge.

You can nominate somebody to receive a free HVAC installation on the Beck Cohen website.

Nominations will be accepted until August 31.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

