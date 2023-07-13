Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville City Schools looking to fill more than two dozen teacher openings by this fall

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools says it needs to fill more than two dozen teacher openings for the upcoming semester.

“We have about 30 teacher vacancies at this time. We have about 50 division wide openings right now,” said Beth Cheuk with CCS.

Cheuk says that since the COVID-19 pandemic, schools all around the country have been feeling the effects of a teacher shortage.

“We cannot control a national teacher shortage. What we can do is listen to our teachers, support our teachers and create a positive working environment. Those are the things we’re really focusing on to make sure people want to work here,” Cheuk said.

Similarly to Albemarle County Public Schools, Charlottesville put a pay raise in place as of July 1.

“We had a 5% raise for all teachers this year, and we’re just trying to stay competitive with the regional rates,” Cheuk said.

Cheuk says the shortage has not heavily impacted students.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Legal proceedings for indicted Culpeper County sheriff likely to stretch past election season
For 20 years, this night has allowed HFD to help residents ensure their home is properly...
Harrisonburg Fire Department hosts 20th annual Pizza and Smoke Alarm night
Wine on shelf at Ox-Eye Vineyards in Staunton
Ox-Eye Vineyards on the lookout for invasive insects
Basic City Beer Co. the building The Foundry is attached to.
Waynesboro music venue claims city noise ordinance is unclear