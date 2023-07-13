Charlottesville City Schools looking to fill more than two dozen teacher openings by this fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools says it needs to fill more than two dozen teacher openings for the upcoming semester.

“We have about 30 teacher vacancies at this time. We have about 50 division wide openings right now,” said Beth Cheuk with CCS.

Cheuk says that since the COVID-19 pandemic, schools all around the country have been feeling the effects of a teacher shortage.

“We cannot control a national teacher shortage. What we can do is listen to our teachers, support our teachers and create a positive working environment. Those are the things we’re really focusing on to make sure people want to work here,” Cheuk said.

Similarly to Albemarle County Public Schools, Charlottesville put a pay raise in place as of July 1.

“We had a 5% raise for all teachers this year, and we’re just trying to stay competitive with the regional rates,” Cheuk said.

Cheuk says the shortage has not heavily impacted students.

