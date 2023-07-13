Botanical Garden of the Piedmont undergoing renovation after approval from county and city

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Work is underway to transform the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont into something everyone can enjoy.

“We want this garden to be for everyone. We want it to be a place of healing, a place of contemplation, a place of being in an urban site, but yet in a magical park like atmosphere,” Botanical Garden of the Piedmont Board of Directors President Consi Palmer said.

The plans have been approved by both the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and Palmer says work on Phase 1 of the project will begin soon.

Phase 1 will include a garden pavilion, a children’s garden, and a parking area with a rain garden.

Palmer says the completion of the project all depends on how the funding goes.

“It’s high time for this special city of Charlottesville to have their own botanical garden. It will be a remarkable place. Let’s build it,” Palmer said.

