Alzheimer’s Association gives safety tips for caretakers during extreme heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Alzheimer’s Association says it is important for everyone, especially those battling Alzheimer’s or dementia, to take precautions in the heat.

“We’ve seen these higher temperatures throughout the Virginia area, and we know that they’re dangerous for anybody,” said Brooke Gill with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Gill says that extreme heat can be different for those facing Alzheimer’s or Dementia.

“Sometimes depending on what stage they’re in, they don’t have the ability to communicate to you that they may be overly hot,” Gill said.

Second is how they react when they are overheated.

“It can be a simple temperature change, maybe something we could take care of ourselves and we know to go inside or know to turn on the air conditioning, but it’s frustrating for them and their behaviors could get agitated,” Gill said. “The smallest things can make a difference in how their day goes and how their wellness goes.

If you care for someone with dementia, plan ahead to be in cooler spaces, stay hydrated, and monitor their behavior.

Gill says that if you need help caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, you can call the Alzheimer’s Association headline at 800-272-3900.

