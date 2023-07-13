Ace Biscuit and Barbecue swapping to environmentally friendly containers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville barbeque hot spot is saying goodbye to Styrofoam years ahead of a mandate set by Virginia lawmakers.

At Ace Biscuit and Barbecue, you can now expect your meal to be in environmentally friendly containers.

Instead of Styrofoam, the restaurant is using a combination of recyclable plastics, paper, and pulp containers.

“We want to make sure that we always switched over to plastic, but to make sure that was a plastic that’s actually recycled. Unfortunately, the recyclable symbol on plastic doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll go to a recycling plant. We made sure that everything we have here will go through standard recycling without any issue,” said Leo Schultz with Ace Biscuit and Barbecue.

Restaurants with 20 or more locations in Virginia have until 2028 to become Styrofoam free.

Small businesses have until 2030.

