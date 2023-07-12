Advertise With Us
WorkSource Charlottesville partners with ServiceSource to expand disability services

By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - WorkSource Charlottesville has launched a partnership with ServiceSource in order to expand the services they provide to those with disabilities.

“Every person in this life is entitled to live the best life they can, and organizations like ServiceSource and WorkSource make an effort to try to make sure all people are included, no matter what their abilities are,” Sen. Creigh Deeds said.

ServiceSource primarily serves people with disabilities by providing day habilitation services, employment services, housing services and family support services.

“The grocery stores in the region have been real supportive. Crutchfield has been a very long term supporter of WorkSource by hiring folks, Aramark at the University of Virginia, the dining halls are an incredible employer for us as well,” WorkSource Executive Director Chuck McElroy said.

WorkSource is the seventh organization to join the ServiceSource network.

