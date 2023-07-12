Advertise With Us
Surgeons struggle to receive research funding

UVA Health sign
UVA Health sign(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Surgeons who do important biomedical research are struggling to receive research funding.

“We found that surgeons are funded at lower rates than all other physicians,” UVA Thoracic Surgery Resident Adi Narahari said. “They’re funded at lower rates compared to basic scientists that are not clinicians.”

Narahari says surgeons spend a lot of time operating and have clinical demands.

“It’s very difficult for them to find time to perform research, but also to apply for these grants. And one of the things we have to encourage surgeons to do, and certain scientists in particular, is to apply for grants early in their career,” Narahari said.

By applying early, surgeons will have time to apply for multiple grants throughout their career.

“Surgeons can consider applying for those. So, society grants, for example, or Department of Defense funding, National Science Foundation are just a few where they can obtain funding and not necessarily only rely on NIH funding, and this way they can possibly have other funding avenues to help fund their research groups,” Narahari said.

