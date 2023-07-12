Advertise With Us
Ox-Eye Vineyards on the lookout for invasive insects

Wine on shelf at Ox-Eye Vineyards in Staunton
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton vineyard says this is a busy time of year for grapes, but they are also on the look out for possible threats to their crops.

John Kiers, owner of Ox-Eye Vineyards, said they have not has issues with the Spotted Lanternfly, which is an invasive insect that can infest grapes, they are looking for them as well as taking proactive measure to keep them away.

“In destroying the invasive tree species the Ailanthus Tree which is a host for the Lantern Fly. To my understanding if you can control the Ailanthus Tree that goes a long way in controlling the lantern fly.” said Kiers.

Kiers said they are taking care of crops to prepare for the harvest that begins in August.

“We are out there all the time working particularly this time of year. If we see them we might have to use insecticide to kill them. They are like any other insects they can be killed with chemicals in order to save the crop.” said Kiers.

Kiers added they are looking out for other insects like the Japanese Beetle that can also affect crops but are easier to control.

Invasive species can latch onto crops and cause harm, said Kiers. He added that he is thankful the vineyard had not had an infestation this year.

