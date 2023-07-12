Advertise With Us
Hottest since last summer

Heat index pushing 100 degrees
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Becoming muggier through the weekend. The heat index or feels like temperatures will range 95 to 100 degrees!

Isolated shower, downpour and thunderstorm chances mainly during the afternoon and evening. Localized severe weather possible.

Heat wave conditions will persist well into next week.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates and alerts.

Wednesday: Hot sunshine, not very humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, warmer with lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s by dawn.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. A spotty late day and evening shower/storm. Highs upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. A scattered shower and thunderstorm forming. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. An isolated shower/storm. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.

