Hot Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another dry and hot day ahead of us. Humidity will start to pick up into the evening and Thursday ahead of daily chances for showers and storms in that evening and in the following days. Temperatures will also pick up, with the heat index reaching the mid 90′s to the triple digits. Stay hydrated and keep checking back for updates. Have a great evening!

Today: Hot and sunny. Highs in the lower 90′s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a spotty afternoon/evening shower/storm. Highs in the mid 90′s. Lows in the mid 70′s.

Friday: Increased chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Hot and humid. Highs in the low 90′s. Lows around 70.

Monday & Tuesday: Mostly dry but chance for isolated afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low 90′s.

