Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Firefighter injured after 3-alarm fire tears through Virginia Beach Oceanfront businesses

Firefighters continue battling a three-alarm fire at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Thursday...
Firefighters continue battling a three-alarm fire at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Thursday evening.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) -Firefighters continue battling a three-alarm fire at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Thursday evening.

According to WTKR, at least one firefighter was hospitalized due to a minor injury after a fire broke out in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue at the T-Shirt Factory around 5:15 p.m. on July 11.

Multiple Virginia Beach Fire Department crews have been rotating while battling the fire due to the heat and smoke for more than three hours. Atlantic and Pacific avenues are closed for several blocks in the area.

According to Virginia Beach Fire Department Chief Kenneth Pravetz, employees were in The T-Shirt Factory building at the time of the fire but were all evacuated safely.

Pravetz said the store would be a total loss.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

The new back to school campaign, Tools for Schools" looks to bring as much ease to students and...
People planning Back-to-School shopping without annual tax-free weekend
PRIME Energy
The risks of drinking too much caffeine
Panorama Natural Burial Q&A
Panorama Natural Burial offering a ‘green’ cemetery in Earlysville
Lynching of John Henry James
Albemarle judge to hear dismissal of 125-year-old indictment against Black man killed by lynch mob