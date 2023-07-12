Firefighter injured after 3-alarm fire tears through Virginia Beach Oceanfront businesses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) -Firefighters continue battling a three-alarm fire at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Thursday evening.

According to WTKR, at least one firefighter was hospitalized due to a minor injury after a fire broke out in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue at the T-Shirt Factory around 5:15 p.m. on July 11.

Crews responding to reported fire - 2600 BLK Atlantic Avenue. 25th St. Closed. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/TGwTC8JGiX — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) July 11, 2023

Multiple Virginia Beach Fire Department crews have been rotating while battling the fire due to the heat and smoke for more than three hours. Atlantic and Pacific avenues are closed for several blocks in the area.

A closer look at the fire at the T-Shirt Factory near 27th and Atlantic at the #VirginiaBeach Oceanfront. Fire has been upgraded to a 3rd Alarm Fire. @WTKR3 https://t.co/kXdicPerkm pic.twitter.com/3bEbX5U4QB — Zak Dahlheimer (@ZakDahlheimer) July 11, 2023

According to Virginia Beach Fire Department Chief Kenneth Pravetz, employees were in The T-Shirt Factory building at the time of the fire but were all evacuated safely.

Pravetz said the store would be a total loss.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.