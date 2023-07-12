Advertise With Us
Dozens of Iraqi students visiting UVA

The Rotunda at the University of Virginia.(FILE)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Center for Politics welcomed 85 Iraqi students with open arms Saturday, July 8, for a week-long visit.

The trip is part of the Center’s Global Perspectives of Democracy initiative.

Director of Global Initiatives Daman Allen says this group is excited to explore Charlottesville.

“I’m most excited about just having the opportunity to introduce our community with such an amazing group of people. Iraqis are so bright and energetic and excited about the future, and this group of people is all into that. They are fully motivated and excited,” Allen said.

The visiting group will be working with UVA students.

“It’s been an amazing experience to get to know them, to understand their perspectives, and to be able to show them around Charlottesville,” Anna Murray, a 22nd Century Scholar, said. “I’ve had many people come up to me and ask to share their language or their cultures or their traditions, which I think has been super great for the community to understand kind of what happened, what is happening, why they’re here, why they’re interested in us, and why we should be interested in them.”

The Iraqi students will later split into three groups and explore other parts of the country.

