Danville Casino touts “tremendous start” in update for Virginia Lottery Board

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials with Caesars Virginia say they’ve had a “tremendous” start since opening their temporary casino in mid-May.

The Danville operation now employs about 415 people, with most of them coming from the region. About 75% of the team members are from Virginia, and 50% from Danville.

Wednesday afternoon, General Manager Chis Albrecht told members of the Virginia Lottery Board interest in the Danville positions continues to grow.

“Our wages and rates being very strong, healthy in the region,” Albrecht said, “and now that word has spread what a table games dealer can make, what a slot attendant can make, we’re getting just a tremendous amount of output of interest in roles right now.”

The temporary casino has had about 200,000 visitors in its first two months. It brought in almost $12 million in revenue in its first 17 days.

And Albrecht said the casino is already working to expand within its current footprint, by adding 60 slot machines, four electronic table games, and four sports betting kiosks.

