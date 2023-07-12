Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville Planning Commission recommends expansion of Salvation Army shelter

The Salvation Army of Charlottesville could soon see a major overhaul.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army of Charlottesville could soon see a major overhaul.

With a recommendation from the Charlottesville Planning Commission, it’s one step closer to increasing its bed capacity from 58 to 114, expanding meal services, and adding more meeting spaces.

“They currently cannot accommodate all of the unhoused individuals and families who need their help,” said Erin Hannegan with Mitchell Matthews Architects.

As the only year-round overnight shelter in Charlottesville, the Salvation Army says these renovations are crucial.

“We have to plan for the opportunities to serve our communities in the future,” Salvation Army Captain Mark Van Meter said. “This project is needed and its needed badly.”

The Salvation Army says it needs to reach half of its donation goal of $17 million to begin construction. Currently it has raised $5 million.

The Planning Commission unanimously recommended the application, and it will now go to City Council.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

Charlottesville Planning Commission unanimously recommends expansion of Salvation Army shelter
Charlottesville Planning Commission unanimously recommends expansion of Salvation Army shelter
UVA Health
UVA developing new ways to help people with a cleft lip and palate
The blaze started at the T-Shift Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
3-alarm fire destroys Virginia Beach businesses
The new back to school campaign, Tools for Schools" looks to bring as much ease to students and...
People planning Back-to-School shopping without annual tax-free weekend