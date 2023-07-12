Charlottesville Planning Commission recommends expansion of Salvation Army shelter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army of Charlottesville could soon see a major overhaul.

With a recommendation from the Charlottesville Planning Commission, it’s one step closer to increasing its bed capacity from 58 to 114, expanding meal services, and adding more meeting spaces.

“They currently cannot accommodate all of the unhoused individuals and families who need their help,” said Erin Hannegan with Mitchell Matthews Architects.

As the only year-round overnight shelter in Charlottesville, the Salvation Army says these renovations are crucial.

“We have to plan for the opportunities to serve our communities in the future,” Salvation Army Captain Mark Van Meter said. “This project is needed and its needed badly.”

The Salvation Army says it needs to reach half of its donation goal of $17 million to begin construction. Currently it has raised $5 million.

The Planning Commission unanimously recommended the application, and it will now go to City Council.

