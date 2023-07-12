Advertise With Us
Charlottesville names Sam Sanders its choice for new City Manager

Sam Sanders. Image courtesy Charlottesville.
Sam Sanders. Image courtesy Charlottesville.(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sam Sanders will be the new City Manager for Charlottesville.

Members of City Council made the announcement Wednesday, July 12, at CitySpace on the Downtown Mall.

Charlottesville will formally vote on Sander’s contract Monday.

This is a developing story.

