Charlottesville names Sam Sanders its choice for new City Manager

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sam Sanders will be the new City Manager for Charlottesville.

Members of City Council made the announcement Wednesday, July 12, at CitySpace on the Downtown Mall.

Charlottesville will formally vote on Sander’s contract Monday.

This is a developing story.

Mayor Lloyd Snook announced that Sam Sanders is Charlottesville new City Manager @NBC29 — Keagan Hughes (@KeaganHughesTV) July 12, 2023

