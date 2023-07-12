Charlottesville names Sam Sanders its choice for new City Manager
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sam Sanders will be the new City Manager for Charlottesville.
Members of City Council made the announcement Wednesday, July 12, at CitySpace on the Downtown Mall.
Charlottesville will formally vote on Sander’s contract Monday.
This is a developing story.
