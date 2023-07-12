Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Circuit Court and Clerk’s Office to briefly close July 13

Charlottesville Circuit Court (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Circuit Court and Clerk’s Office will be closed for several hours Thursday, July 13.

Their doors are scheduled to be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Clerk’s Office will be celebrating the life of a senior deputy clerk who lost her battle with cancer.

“My entire staff and pretty much everyone in this building, because she’s been a city employee for 20 years, want to attend the celebration of life so we’re going to make that possible for everyone in the office,” Charlottesville Clerk of Court Llezelle Dugger said.

The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., then reopen at 1:30 p.m.

