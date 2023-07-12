Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport holding job fair July 13
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport is hosting a job fair Thursday, July 13.
The event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Comfort Inn and Suites on Timberwood Boulevard.
This is the fist hiring event CHO has had since COVID-19.
“We definitely have a need for some different positions within the airport authority, but our tenants are also in need. So we just thought it’d be a great collaboration to work with our tenants and get out there,” Director of Air Service Development and Marketing Stewart Key said.
CHO says attendees can expect a quick turn-around from the job fair to beginning the hiring process.
