Albemarle judge dismisses 125-year-old indictment against Black man killed by lynch mob

An Albemarle County judge is dismissing a 125-year-old indictment against Black man killed by lynch mob.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County judge is dismissing a 125-year-old indictment against Black man killed by lynch mob.

More than a hundred people turned out here to hear a motion for the dismissal at Albemarle Circuit Court Wednesday, 12.

This is a developing story

