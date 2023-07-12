Albemarle judge dismisses 125-year-old indictment against Black man killed by lynch mob

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County judge is dismissing a 125-year-old indictment against Black man killed by lynch mob.

More than a hundred people turned out here to hear a motion for the dismissal at Albemarle Circuit Court Wednesday, 12.

This is a developing story

