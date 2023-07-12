90-year-old golfer excelling on the course in his golden years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paul Adkins didn’t grow up golfing. He picked up the sport when he retired and found a love for it.

You can find on him on the golf course nearly every day of the week playing bright and early.

“I like to play first thing in the morning, because there’s no one out in front of us,” Adkins said. “I want to wear out, not rust out. My years are diminishing, so I want to get all I can out of every day.”

He doesn’t look it, but Adkins is 90 years old, turning 91 in September. He says golf keeps him young.

“It give me purpose, gives me drive, and I enjoy the fellowship,” Adkins said. “It’s good for me psychologically, emotionally, and physically.

Adkins was born and raised in Pittsburgh. He spent 28 years working with UPS in Pittsburgh, Philly, and Richmond.

When he retired at 63, the company gave him a set of golf clubs as a parting gift.

“Once I hit that first ball and got some air under it, that got me hooked,” Adkins said.

Adkins moved to Charlottesville three years ago. He’s found some friends to play with at Meadowcreek, and he says Meadowcreek is the only course he plays. He says he’s birdied every hole there at least once.

Adkins gave a bit of advice for others who are getting older in life.

“Don’t sit down and become sedentary. Too many of my friends have retired and they passed on because they didn’t do anything. You have to keep your mind moving, your body moving. Get your heart rate up every day,” Adkins said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.