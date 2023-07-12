Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

75-year-old delivery driver dies after industrial metal fell on him, coroner says

FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man was killed in what appeared to be a freak accident at an industrial plant in Kentucky Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Edwin Hamilton was making a delivery to the plant when a piece of industrial metal fell on him when he was outside his vehicle, killing him.

His body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

Improper Pandemic Relief Payments
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Snowshovels in hand, Vermonters volunteer to clean up after epic floods
Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka becomes mother for first time, welcomes baby girl
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues