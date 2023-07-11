“Your country owes you a debt of gratitude”: Feeding America CEO stresses community support at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

VERONA, Va. (WVIR) - In a speech at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot emphasized the immense value that each staff member brings to the organization and expressed her gratitude to the community for its role in its success.

Babineaux-Fontenot began by personally thanking every staff member of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“I wanted to say thank you to this community, who has been an absolutely critical part of the success of this food bank, in making certain that people who need food get access to the food that they need,” Babineaux-Fontenot said.

Each member of the team at the BRAFB puts their time and energy into ending hunger in America.

“While we have a lot of work to do in our little corner of the Shenandoah Valley and the western region of Virginia, we don’t do it alone. We do it in community with both Feeding America and food banks across the state and the country,” BRAFB Programs Director Zach Nissen said.

Nissen highlighted the pandemic’s role in shedding light on the importance of food banks.

“For years, you would ask people, ‘What’s a food bank?’ and they wouldn’t know. But all of a sudden, the work that we do is getting recognition -not that that’s what we’re doing the work for - but folks are seeing it. And hopefully that means that people know that there’s a food bank now in their neighborhood they can go to if they need help,” Nissen said.

Babineaux-Fontenot expressed concern about the increasing need in many food banks across the country and encouraged people to get involved.

“Many of our food banks are seeing the highest demand they’ve ever seen in their history, and right when the demand is up, the supply is going down,” Babineaux-Fontenot said.

She says a healthy town benefits everyone in it.

“When you have a thriving community, everybody wins. That’s one of the most remarkable aspects of this issue—it’s so foundational. When we get this right everyone wins,” Babineaux-Fontenot said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.