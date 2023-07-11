Advertise With Us
Work nearing completion on Route 33 and Route 29

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Construction may soon be completed at Spotswood Trail (Route 33) and Seminole Trail (Route 29).

The project to add lanes to both roads cost roughly $10.75 million, and could be done before the end of July.

“It’s a safety improvement, it also, obviously, will allow more traffic to flow through there. So it will clean up some of the congestion that people might have noticed,” Sharon Ketcham with VDOT said.

VDOT says work is supposed to be completed by July 27, weather permitting.

The work is part of SMART SCALE.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

