UVA researchers studying preeclampsia risk in pregnant women

By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia says it has identified a way to determine if pregnant women are at risk of preeclampsia.

The disorder can result in premature deliveries, seizures, and death in mothers giving birth.

UVA researchers wanted to find biomarkers in pregnant women that could reveal their risk of developing preeclampsia. They say they found significant differences in bio-active lipids in the blood of women in their second trimester.

UVA says if you are pregnant to listen to the recommendations of your doctor.

