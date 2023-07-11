Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

‘They looked sad’: Deputy rescues 3 puppies found abandoned on roadside

Deputy Jonathan Davis said anyone who was in his position "should show compassion." (SOURCE: FRESNO COUNTY SO)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) – A deputy in California rescued three puppies found alongside a road Sunday.

In a video posted on Facebook, Deputy Jonathan Davis, with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, said he was investigating a report of a copper wire theft when he found the puppies.

“They looked sad,” Davis said. “The first thing I thought of was my daughter because she’s in love with animals, and I seen [sic] them there. And my daughter would have a fit if she seen [sic] this.”

The sheriff’s office said the puppies were found on a road near Raisin City.

Three puppies were found on a roadside by a California deputy.
Three puppies were found on a roadside by a California deputy.(Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

Davis rounded the animals up and put them in his control vehicle before taking them to Fresno Humane Animal Services to be cared for.

“It’s not just helping humans, it’s helping every citizen of Fresno County, even the puppies are citizens to me,” Davis said.

Anyone who may be interested in adopting the dogs can call Fresno Humane Animal Services at 559-600-7387.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Montpelier resident Ben Cheney and a companion survey rising floodwaters at the intersection of...
A surging river floods Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 people
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Las Vegas police, SWAT involved in possible hostage standoff with man at Caesars Palace
Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Jury decides Aretha Franklin will found in her couch is a valid document