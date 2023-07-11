Social Wellness Month in July dedicated to nurturing relationships

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Professionals at ThriveWorks describe social wellness as the ability to identify your emotional supports that help you not isolate yourself. The support systems for social wellness are different for every person but not having one makes room for social anxiety which experts confirmed is a barrier to oneself in nurturing relationships.

“One of the things that a lot of people struggle with is the challenge of negative thoughts and self-doubt, and not being able to have self compassion and feeling nervous in social situations,” Licensed Professional Counselor Janita Daggy said.

Janita Daddy, LPC has seven years of counseling experience, specializing in trauma/PTSD, borderline personality, coping skills, and bipolar disorder. She said being the social support you want from friends is a key to avoiding one-sided relationships that are toxic.

A suggestion from Thriveworks is to let the social support go both ways in the relationships which starts with active listening.

The social wellness everyone needs helps with overall mental health to be in good standing. Daggy stated that social anxiety can come from many triggers like the fear of missing out but to not let self-doubt take you out.

“You’re not alone. Use that supports that are around you and replace that negative thoughts with a positive affirmation that you can do this, and that you can overcome what’s in front of you,” Daggy said.

Daggy suggests showing appreciation and gratitude in the moment with loved ones helps with making sure your wellness is great.

