Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Social Wellness Month in July dedicated to nurturing relationships

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Professionals at ThriveWorks describe social wellness as the ability to identify your emotional supports that help you not isolate yourself. The support systems for social wellness are different for every person but not having one makes room for social anxiety which experts confirmed is a barrier to oneself in nurturing relationships.

“One of the things that a lot of people struggle with is the challenge of negative thoughts and self-doubt, and not being able to have self compassion and feeling nervous in social situations,” Licensed Professional Counselor Janita Daggy said.

Janita Daddy, LPC has seven years of counseling experience, specializing in trauma/PTSD, borderline personality, coping skills, and bipolar disorder. She said being the social support you want from friends is a key to avoiding one-sided relationships that are toxic.

A suggestion from Thriveworks is to let the social support go both ways in the relationships which starts with active listening.

The social wellness everyone needs helps with overall mental health to be in good standing. Daggy stated that social anxiety can come from many triggers like the fear of missing out but to not let self-doubt take you out.

“You’re not alone. Use that supports that are around you and replace that negative thoughts with a positive affirmation that you can do this, and that you can overcome what’s in front of you,” Daggy said.

Daggy suggests showing appreciation and gratitude in the moment with loved ones helps with making sure your wellness is great.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

Cannabis Control Authority holding town hall at BRCC Wednesday
Augusta County Government Center in Verona
Augusta County having reassessment this year
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (FILE)
“Your country owes you a debt of gratitude”: Feeding America CEO stresses community support at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Robot dog
Albemarle students building robotic pets