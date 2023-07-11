Advertise With Us
Report: Virginia ranked second best state in the nation for business

Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new study from CNBC ranks Virginia as the second best state in the nation for businesses, ranking just behind North Carolina.

While many are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic economically, the state is ranked number two for world-class workforce and booming business.

“Business has never been better for sure.” Agents and Style Luxury Consignment Boutique owner Rhoda Wheeler said. “I used to have business in Arlington, Virginia and I would say that Charlottesville is much busier.”

The category rankings used in the study were workforce, infrastructure and economy.

“During [the pandemic], I realized quickly I had to go online, so I did that,” Wheeler said. “It gave me the push during COVID to build a website that was shoppable, and that was definitely boutique saving.”

Virginia’s ranking has improved since last year.

