Panorama Natural Burial offering a ‘green’ cemetery in Earlysville

A green cemetery in Albemarle County wants to provide a different option for burying your loved one.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A green cemetery in Albemarle County wants to provide a different option for burying your loved one.

Panorama Natural Burial came to Earlysville in March.

“We have a nice little seating knoll, a lot of little wooden benches,” General Manager Stephanie Bonney said. “It’s a much more scenic park like feel than any of the conventional cemeteries in the area.”

A burial at Panorama involves returning a body to the earth in a natural state and on open land.

“Green burial means that everybody goes in the ground with no vault, no metal casket, everything’s biodegradable. There’s no embalming and the idea is that the body feeds the earth,” Bonney said.

Bonney recommends keeping in communication with your funeral home and Panorama if this is an option you’d like to consider.

