Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Nominations open for Defenders of Democracy Award

Center For Politics (FILE)
Center For Politics (FILE)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Center for Politics is looking for nominations for its Defenders of Democracy Award.

“It’s never been more important that we’re defending democracy,” Director of Programs Glenn Crossman said.

Crossman says they’re looking for a specific type of person: “We want more than just people of note in the news to be getting this award. So we’ll be looking locally, and also for people that are not public officials, or more unknown people,” he said.

The Center for Politics awarded the first Defenders of Democracy Award last September to the officers who protected the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th insurrection.

“We felt that the police officers there, they’re on the front lines defending actually the Capitol, and we felt that their voices had not been completely heard,” Crossman said.

RELATED: UVA Center for Politics presents awards to defenders of the Capitol on Jan. 6

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

D.C. Fire & EMS said no injuries have been reported.
Amtrak train derails outside Union Station
Feeding America CEO stresses community support at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
“Your country owes you a debt of gratitude”: Feeding America CEO stresses community support at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Morning Rush: AI Robots | More 'Hoos Drafted | Heat Wave
Cannabis Control Authority holding town hall at BRCC Wednesday