Nominations open for Defenders of Democracy Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Center for Politics is looking for nominations for its Defenders of Democracy Award.

“It’s never been more important that we’re defending democracy,” Director of Programs Glenn Crossman said.

Crossman says they’re looking for a specific type of person: “We want more than just people of note in the news to be getting this award. So we’ll be looking locally, and also for people that are not public officials, or more unknown people,” he said.

The Center for Politics awarded the first Defenders of Democracy Award last September to the officers who protected the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th insurrection.

“We felt that the police officers there, they’re on the front lines defending actually the Capitol, and we felt that their voices had not been completely heard,” Crossman said.

