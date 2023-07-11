Advertise With Us
New heat wave

A brief break in humidity
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as muggy today through the start of Wednesday. A new heat wave is building and will stick around for at least the next week!

Hazy, hot and more humid late week and weekend. A couple of weather disturbances will cause at least isolated showers, downpours and thunderstorm to form in the heat and humidity during the afternoon and evening.

There’s a spotty severe thunderstorm risk later on Thursday.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates.

Tuesday: A pleasant start to the day. Hot sunshine with a drier air mass. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light breeze. High sunburn index.

Tuesday night: A warm evening and comfortable overnight. Starry sky with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A little more humid with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Thursday: Hazy, hot and more humid with isolated thunderstorms forming. A localized strong to severe thunderstorm is possible. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated afternoon and evening shower/storm. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and more tropical with a scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs lower 90s. Lows in the steamy lower 70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Hot and muggy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s.

