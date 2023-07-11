Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle hosting training program for new volunteers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle is hosting a training program for new volunteers.

Responsibilities include tutoring English and U.S. citizenship preparation.

Volunteers will work individually with learners to help them master the English language. No teaching background is required.

If you would like to volunteer, there will be a virtual information session on August 8.

