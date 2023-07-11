Advertise With Us
Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle hosting training program for new volunteers

Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle
Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle(WVIR)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle is hosting a training program for new volunteers.

Responsibilities include tutoring English and U.S. citizenship preparation.

Volunteers will work individually with learners to help them master the English language. No teaching background is required.

If you would like to volunteer, there will be a virtual information session on August 8.

More information is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

