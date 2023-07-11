Building Heat Wave and Storm Chances Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The start to a building Heat Wave as we move into the mid and late week, coupled with higher humidity. Wednesday, hot and a little more humid. By the late week, hot, humid with the return of mainly afternoon and evening scattered storms, At this time, a low-end severe risk for storms on Thursday. The man threat, damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain.

In a hot and more humid air mass Friday and this weekend, isolated to scattered storms can be expected. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. patchy fog. Lows low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and a little more humid. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Hazy, hot and more humid. Few scattered storms by PM and evening. A localized strong to severe thunderstorm possible. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated showers/storms. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Hot and humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s.Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Stray storms. Highs low 90s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.