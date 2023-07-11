Advertise With Us
Building Goodness Foundation holding Pizza In The Park July 12

By Emily Horn
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building Goodness Foundation will be serving up some pizza around 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Pen Park.

The event aims to celebrate the construction of a new battling cage at the park.

“This event is really exciting because BGF came together with about six or seven local construction companies from the community and Central Little League who all came together to build this new covered batting cage,” Executive Director Courtney Polk said.

