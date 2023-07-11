Building Goodness Foundation holding Pizza In The Park July 12

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building Goodness Foundation will be serving up some pizza around 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Pen Park.

The event aims to celebrate the construction of a new battling cage at the park.

“This event is really exciting because BGF came together with about six or seven local construction companies from the community and Central Little League who all came together to build this new covered batting cage,” Executive Director Courtney Polk said.

Join us next Wednesday, July 12 at Pen Park for pizza and to see the recently completed Central Little League batting cage. Many thanks to our C'ville Builds partners who made this project happen: pic.twitter.com/8w7W0oEsol — Building Goodness (@BGFCville) July 6, 2023

