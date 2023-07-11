Albemarle judge to hear dismissal of 125-year-old indictment against Black man killed by lynch mob

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than a century ago, a Black man was accused of assaulting a white woman in Albemarle County.

John Henry James was lynched by a mob and shot several times, then indicted posthumously. A hearing to dismiss the indictment will take place July 12, exactly 125 years after James’ death.

James lived in Charlottesville in the 1890′s. According to historic records, he was an ice cream vendor for six years before the alleged assault, which reportedly took place on July 11, 1898.

Miranda Burnett with the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society says a white woman named Julia had accused a Black man of assault at the Pen Park estate.

“According to her description, the community decided that John Henry James fit that description. He was arrested, taken out to Pen Park to the supposed scene of the crime scene, and it was said that his shoe matched the footprints that were there in the mud. So then he was taken to the county jail,” Burnett said.

A mob started to form outside the jail, so authorities decided to have James be held in Staunton. The next day, a mob stormed the train James was on.

“He was hung and also shot, and then his body hung there for many hours throughout the afternoon,” Jalane Schmidt with UVA’s Karsh Institute of Democracy Memory Project said. “Spectators filed by and cutaway pieces of his clothing and even body parts.”

Schmidt says instead of appealing to disband the grand jury when they got the names of James’ death, they proceeded.

“They indicted him, you know, handed down a felony indictment against a dead man instead of filing indictments, say, against members of the lynch mob,” Schmidt said.

Now in 2023, this motion to dismiss the indictment is meant to offer a sense of healing and justice.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at Albemarle County Circuit Court at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.