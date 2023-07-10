Advertise With Us
VSP investigating fire engine crash in Louisa County

By NBC29
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a fire engine over the weekend.

VSP says it responded around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, July 9, to a single-vehicle crash involving a Mineral Volunteer Fire Department fire engine. The 2002 fire engine ran off the road and struck a tree while on it’s way to a call for service in the area of 2363 Peach Grove Road.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from Culpeper, was taken to the hospital and suffered serious but non-life- threatening injuries. A 20-year-old female passenger from Fredericksburg was ejected from the engine and was flown to the UVA Medical Center.  She suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts.

