UVA program welcomes middle and high school students to summer program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Equity Center’s Starr Hill Pathways Summer Program is underway.

The program help a pep rally early Monday, July 10, welcoming around 180 Albemarle County and Charlottesville students.

“It really gives me hope for a bright future for all of our students that are in our program,” Director Lucy Montalvo said. “We’re going to help them and hold their hand to make sure that they have a successful career and life after graduating high school.”

“I’ve had opportunities that I wouldn’t have been able to have without this program. I’ve seen places I haven’t seen and I’ve lived here my whole life,” camper Zy’Asia Williams said.

Students start the program in the 7th grade, and continue through their senior year of high school.

Campers explore paths ranging from film making to engineering through the various partnerships that the Equity Center has made.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.