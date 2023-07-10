Region Ten offering free mental health first aid training

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting July 25, Region Ten will offer virtual and in-person sessions for mental health first aid training. These classes will teach skills like how to recognize the signs of a mental health crisis ad how to give the person support.

You can chose different courses that specialize in the best way to help someone depending on their age.

“One-in-five U.S. adults will struggle with a mental health challenge at some point in their lifetime, so these courses are really designed to help support the community and support one another and recognizing and responding to mental health concerns,” Joanna Jennings with Region Ten said.

The courses are free. Click here for more information.

