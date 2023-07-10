Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Region Ten offering free mental health first aid training

Region Ten (FILE)
Region Ten (FILE)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting July 25, Region Ten will offer virtual and in-person sessions for mental health first aid training. These classes will teach skills like how to recognize the signs of a mental health crisis ad how to give the person support.

You can chose different courses that specialize in the best way to help someone depending on their age.

“One-in-five U.S. adults will struggle with a mental health challenge at some point in their lifetime, so these courses are really designed to help support the community and support one another and recognizing and responding to mental health concerns,” Joanna Jennings with Region Ten said.

The courses are free. Click here for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

(FILE)
VSP investigating fire engine crash in Louisa County
(FILE)
Experts discuss latest treatment for Alzheimer’s disease
(STOCK)
Digitizing photos of central Virginia’s Black history
Dr. Ro teaming up with UVA