Less Humid for Now. Another Heat Wave Builds this Week

Less Humid for now. Another Heat Wave this Week
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Less humid for now, but another Heat Wave builds this week. More comfortable tonight and low humidity Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Wednesday, hot and a little more humid. By the late week, hot, humid with the return of mainly afternoon and evening scattered storms, as the next front approaches.

Currently, a few pop-up storms are expected for the weekend, with highs in the low 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Patchy fog. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s by dawn.

Tuesday: Hot sunshine, not humid with highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, little more humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Thursday and Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday and Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid with an isolated shower/storm risk in the late afternoon and evening. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low 90s.

