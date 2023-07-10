Experts discuss latest treatment for Alzheimer’s disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - LEQEMBI became the first FDA traditionally approved treatment for Alzheimer’s disease Thursday, July 6. It affects the underlying biology of the disease.

“For my family, LEQEMBI is coming a bit too late,” Emily Rosenberger with Central and Western Virginia Alzheimer’s Association said. “But for those who are just starting to notice signs, for those who haven’t even received their diagnosis yet, this is hope.”

Rosenberger says participants in the trial showed a slowing in cognitive decline: “Which translates to potentially more time for those who are living in the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s, or those living with mild cognitive impairment,” she said.

UVA Associate Professor of Neurology Anelyssa D’abreu says this drug is not yet available at the university. She says LEQEMBI slows down the progression by around 20%-30%.

“It’s only beneficial for patients very early on in the disease process,” D’abreu said. “So, at what we call the mild cognitive impairment stage or early mild dementia.”

“The treatment can cause serious side effects, including temporary areas of swelling in the brain, or small spots of bleeding in the brain that rarely can be larger,” Michael Irizarry with Eisai said. “Before treatment, the doctor will do an MRI scan and talk about a genetic test that can identify whether you are at higher risk for the side effects.”

