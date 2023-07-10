Digitizing photos of central Virginia’s Black history

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - John Edwin Mason is digitizing the Holsinger Studio Portrait Project.

The project showcases members of the central Virginia Black community.

Currently, the portraits are challenging to access through the university’s catalog system.

Mason says he plans to make these portraits more available through a website.

“What we haven’t learned is what Black folks were doing for themselves. We haven’t learned about the communities that African Americans were building. We haven’t learned about the families they were building, the churches, the civic institutions. We haven’t learned that Black people had fun,” Mason said.

He hopes to change the way people view history, literally and figuratively.

