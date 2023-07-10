Advertise With Us
Community Investment Collaborative aims to give out $1M in loans in 2023

By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Investment Collaborative (CIC) says it has given more than $3 million in microloans to small businesses in Charlottesville and the surrounding counties.

“Our favorite part of our work is to be able to help folks pursue their dreams,” CIC President Steven Davis said.

Davis says CIC’s loan program has grown significantly.

“It took us about seven or eight years to do our first $500,000, and then in the last four years we’ve done nearly $2.5 million in loans,” Davis said.

CIC’s goal is to give a million dollars in loans by the end of 2023.

“We’re already about 60% to that goal, and it’s just the beginning of July,” Davis said.

He says the growth comes from people taking CIC’s Entrepreneur Workshop, which will be expanding to Orange and Culpeper in the fall.

