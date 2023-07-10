Advertise With Us
Briefly less muggy

New heat wave builds
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soaking rainfall, expect a drying trend. Less humid over the next couple days and nights.

A new heat wave will build mid and late week across central Virginia.

Tracking the next weather system in the Thursday to Friday timeframe. It will bring a scattered shower and thunderstorm to the region.

Only isolated storm chances this weekend. Mainly near and over the higher elevations.

Monday: After a damp start to the day from overnight rainfall with patchy fog, the sky will become partly sunny. High temperatures in the 80s. There’s only a small chance for a spotty shower.

Monday night: Mainly clear sky. Some fog late. Lows in the more comfortable upper 50s to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Hot sunshine, not humid with highs near 90 degrees. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Hot sunshine. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Thursday and Friday: More humid, partly sunny with a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm forming. Mostly in the afternoon and evening. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday and Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid with an isolated shower/storm risk in the late afternoon and evening. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

