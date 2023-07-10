A Brief Relief from the Heat and Humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keeping an eye on non-severe showers and storms that will begin to exit central Virginia overnight. The cold front will bring us temporary relief from the hot muggy conditions we’ve felt the last few days. Temperatures expected to be in the mid 80′s and mostly dry with the exception of a few spotty afternoon showers and storms. None of which are expected to be severe. Dry conditions continue through about Wednesday before a cold front brings in additional chances for showers and storms Thursday through the end of the week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Storms exit. Lows around 60.

Monday: Cooler, mostly dry and sunny with spotty showers. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the m id 60′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Hot and dry. Highs in the 90′s. Lows around 70.

Thursday - Saturday: Tracking showers and storms. Highs in the low 90′s. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the low 90′s.

