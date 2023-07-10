Albemarle students building robotic pets

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Stone-Robinson Elementary School are getting creative in the classroom. They’re taking part in an initiative to improve summer learning.

“This is really about bringing excitement, and joy, getting them to really want to come to school in the summer,” Assistant Principal David Foreman said.

Students are putting together all their learning skills to build their own robotic pets. They first have to write letters to their parents for permission to bring a dog home. Then, they get to design, put together, and build a home for their new pet.

After the fifth graders work on their robots, they go next door to the kindergarten classroom to help guide younger students with their creations.

“You just you hear it before you see it. I mean, the energy coming from the room as they’re doing it. They’re really getting into it,” Foreman said. “What they’re really working on is building some skills. Maybe they need some additional practice with at the end of the school year, getting a little bit ahead of next year, really working on some fundamentals, but then also really feeling confident about themselves as a student and as a learner.”

Albemarle County students and parents can expect to see these programs in schools next summer.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.