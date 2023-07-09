Keeping an Eye on Severe Weather Risks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keeping an eye on Sunday. Most of central Virginia is under a risk for isolated severe thunderstorms. Primary threats include strong damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours that could lead to localized flood warnings, and a small hail risk. On the brighter side, the cold front bringing this storm will also bring relief from the heat wave we’ve had this past week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Severe storm risk. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Monday - Wednesday: Dry and less humid. Highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s. Lows in the 60′s and 70′s.

Thursday: PM showers and storms. Highs in the low 90′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90.

Saturday: Tracking showers and storms. Highs around 90.

