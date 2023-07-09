Cold front brings severe weather risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking the progress of a summer cold front arriving this Sunday afternoon. It will bring a shower, downpour and possibly a severe thunderstorm to parts of the region.

Also, a temporary end to the heat wave.

A lingering shower tonight and Monday.

Northerly winds will usher in a briefly drier air mass Monday night through Tuesday night.

New heat wave conditions will build mid and late week. Sparse thunderstorm chances at the end of the week.

More humid with highs back in the low to mid 90s across central Virginia through next weekend.

Sunday: Warm and humid with a shower, downpour and thunderstorm forming, west to east. Isolated damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. Along with localized flooding and frequent lightning. The overall large hail and tornado risk is minimal. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar and severe weather alerts.

Sunday night: A lingering shower. Mostly cloudy with some fog. Low temperatures of 65 to 70 degrees.

Monday: Clouds and sun with a spotty shower/downpour chance, mainly south in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Light north breeze. Lows in the more comfortable upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday: Hot sunshine, high sunburn index. Less muggy with highs near 90 degrees. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday through Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot and becoming more humid. Can’t totally rule out an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, especially over and near the mountains. Highs in the low to mid 90s and lows near 70 degrees.

