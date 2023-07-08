Advertise With Us
UVA professor working to improve classroom learning through mindfulness practices

School classroom generic
School classroom generic(WRDW)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A classroom can be a stressful place for both students and teachers, and oftentimes when those stress levels rise, students can become disengaged.

UVA professor Tish Jennings is working to improve learning in the classroom by showing teachers how to be mindful and compassionate towards students in all aspects of education.

“We found in research that when teachers do learn these skills, not only does their stress level go down, but the classroom improves, and the student learning improves as well,” Jennings said.

Jennings is a professor with UVA’s School of Education and Human Development.

Over the past 20 years, she’s looked at how teachers deal with tough situations in the classroom.

“When I started working in teacher education, I started seeing how we, as teachers, when we are under stress, we tend to misperceive what’s going on around us, and we often take things personally or misunderstand the context,” Jennings said. “If we don’t learn how to calm down and recognize that the stress response is happening, then we might inadvertently create disruptions in our own classrooms without even realizing it.”

Jennings says that by applying mindfulness practices, teachers can create a more harmonious environment for students to learn and teachers to teach.

“Mindfulness is pretty simple actually. It’s being aware of the present moment,” Jennings said. :Sometimes the present moment is very uncomfortable, and it’s learning how to be with that and settle into it.”

Jennings is taking a sabbatical from teaching this year to see how she can apply these practices to entire school systems.

JABA Senior Cool Care program providing air conditioners to qualifying seniors
