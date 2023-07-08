Tracking heat busting storm risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday will be day seven of 90 degrees or hotter across central Virgnia. That streak will break Sunday.

A cold front arrives Sunday afternoon with a shower, downpour and a thunderstorm chance. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. Spotty hail also possible. Along with heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The tornado threat is very low.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates and severe weather alerts.

Briefly less humid to start next week.

A new heat wave builds mid and late next week.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower/storm chance through the evening. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Saturday overnight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy with patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. The more clouds we have, the lower the severe weather risk later in the day and evening. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase from west to east from 3 to 8 p.m. Highs in the low to mid 80s across central Virginia. Upper 70s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Sunday overnight: A lingering shower, patchy fog with lows in the 60s.

Monday: Clouds to sun with highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Less humid with hot sunshine. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Hot sunshine, highs in the lower 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a spotty thunderstorm. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Friday: Partly sunny. High 90 degrees.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.