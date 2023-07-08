More Summer Storms this Weekend. Severe Risk Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers and storms fade away early tonight. Moving through the weekend, more storms will develop, mainly during the afternoon and evening. At this time, highlighting Sunday for more coverage of storms and the risk for scattered severe storms. This as a cold front starts to work across the Mid-Atlantic region. The main threat with storms Sunday, damaging wind gusts, spotty hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Summer humidity remains high through the weekend. Temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 Saturday. but not as hot Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: Showers and storms fade. Partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few scattered thunderstorms, mainly PM and evening. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, humid, but not as hot. Scattered showers and storms. Severe Risk. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm and muggy. Few PM storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mosty sunny, hot. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Chance of a few storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Chance of a few storms. Highs around 90.

